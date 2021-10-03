Light Level Testing Planned at Community Park on Tuesday

Loudoun County has rescheduled the light level testing at the Lovettsville Community Park for the evening of Oct. 5, weather permitting.

During the testing, lighting for the three rectangular fields and the four baseball diamond fields will be turned on and off and dimmed.Crews will begin testing at dusk and will continue for several hours. If inclement weather delays testing, plans call for the test to be rescheduled to the next evening, Oct. 6.

The light level testing is part of the ongoing construction at the 90-acre park located near the intersection of East Broad Way, Lovettsville Road and Milltown Road. Construction is scheduled for completion this fall.

For more information, go toloudoun.gov/lovettsvillepark.