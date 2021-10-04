Chamber Opens Nominations for Community Leadership Awards

The Loudoun Chamber has opened nominations for the 2022 Community Leadership Awards. The deadline to nominate a local business or community leader is Friday, Oct. 30.

The awardsrecognize those who have demonstrated exemplary leadership to positively impact the quality of life in Loudoun County and to serve the needs of its residents.

The top honorees will be announced at the Loudoun Chamber’sAnnual Meeting & Community Leadership Awards gala, which will take place Jan. 21, 2022, at The National Conference Center in Lansdowne.

The finalists are selected in five categories:Large and Small Businesses, Nonprofit Executive, Executive Leaders and Young Professional Leaders. These finalists, and the eventual top honorees, are chosen by a panel oftop business and nonprofit leaders.

“Loudoun’s businesses and nonprofits are the backbone of our community, working non-stop to serve our neighbors in need, while creating a world-class quality of life and economy that serves us all. The Loudoun Chamber is proud to honor the best of these outstanding Community Leaders at our Annual Meeting, where wealso will honor own outstanding leaders for all they have done to make Loudoun a great place to live, work, play and grow a business,” said Chamber President & CEO Tony Howard.

The 54thAnnual Meeting & Community Leadership Awards alsowill recognize the leadership of outgoing board chairwoman, Stacey Metcalfe,who served two consecutive terms to provide the stability of leadership during the pandemic.

To nominate and for more information on the Community Leadership Awards, go toLoudounChamber.org/awards.