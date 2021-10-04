Letter: Francine Works, Leesburg

Editor: I am not surprised by the negative comments about the School Board’s transgender policy (Policy 8040) made by some of our residents and those across the country who feel the need to weigh in.

Generally speaking, when people don’t understand something rather than attempt to educate themselves they rush to judgment and at times, resort to hate-speech.

I have read about some LCPS staff saying that they refuse to follow the policy because in doing so they are lying to children. Using a student’s preferred pronouns is not lying to them. Not using their preferred pronouns is denying children of perhaps one of the few places where they feel safe—school.

Feeling comfortable enough to share their pronouns and their authentic selves is one of the purposes of this policy. These students want to feel they matter; that they are included.

As a mother of a transgender daughter, I can attest to the fact that despite what some people might think she did not “decide” to become transgender. In fact, she has expressed to me that if she had a choice she would not have chosen this for her life. Having people who love and support her has been paramount in her accepting of herself as who she is.

Many of the students across the county for a number of reasons rely on school as being the one place where they feel safe. I do believe that the comments made by some of the teachers about how they care about their students while not agreeing with the policy are true. However, if they truly care they will educate themselves on gender identity specifically gender dysphoria. If they are still uncomfortable because of religious reasons, maybe teaching in a parochial school would be best. If they are opposed to the policy notfor religious reasons, they should consider a new profession.

Francine Works, Leesburg