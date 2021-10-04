Loudoun County to Study Building Disability Access

Loudoun County’s Disability Services Board will study public-facing county government buildings with an eye toward easier access for people with disabilities.

While the county’s offices at the Loudoun County Government Center and Shenandoah Building in Leesburg and the Ridgetop Building in Sterling are required by law to meet the mandates of the Americans with Disabilities Act, county supervisors have asked the advisory board to recommend improvements for those buildings. According to the proposal adopted by supervisors, Chair Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large) and Supervisor Sylvia R. Glass (D-Broad Run) have heard complaints from people using crutches or walkers around the county Government Center. In particular, they wrote, the double doors to the restrooms and the ramp to the parking garage elevator can be difficult.

Supervisors on Sept. 8 voted 8-0-1, Supervisor Caleb E. Kershner (R-Catoctin) absent, to direct the Disability Services Board to review those buildings. There are not yet any estimates for how much any proposed improvements would cost.