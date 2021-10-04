More Petitions to Remove School Board Members Eligible for Court Filing

The group Fight for Schools now has the signatures needed to file removal petitions against School Board members Denise Corbo (At-Large) and Ian Serotkin (Blue Ridge) in circuit court.

The petition for Corbo has 101% (10,902) of the signatures needed, while the petition for Serotkin has 125% (2,727). The news comes the day before a hearing for the case to remove Beth Barts (Leesburg).

To remove an elected official in Virginia, a petition must have a signature county equal to 10% of the votes cast in the previous election for that office. The petition is then reviewed by a judge, and, if accepted, the Commonwealth’s Attorney prosecutes the case. In the case of the effort to remove Corbo, that is still fewer signatures than the number of votes by which she won in 2019—in a three-way race, Corbo bested her nearest opponent, Julia Lee Sisson, by 10,588 votes, and the third challenger Kenya Savage by 40,345 votes.

Other School Board members facing a removal effort are Atoosa Reaser (Algonkian) and chair Brenda Sheridan (Sterling). Petitions have 66% (804) of signatures needed to remove Reaser, and 79% (638) to remove Sheridan.

The removal effort was sparked by board members’ involvement in a private Facebook group, Anti-Racist Parents of Loudoun County, where group members allegedly compiled lists of Loudouners opposed to the district’s racial equity efforts. While Virginia does not have a recall process, removal is possible if a court finds “neglect of duty, misuse of office, or incompetence in the performance of duties when that neglect of duty, misuse of office, or incompetence in the performance of duties has a material adverse effect upon the conduct of the office,” or after conviction for some crimes.