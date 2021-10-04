School Board Members Spar on Twitter Over Call for Terrorism Probe

School Board members Jeff Morse (Dulles) and Atoosa Reaser (Algonkian) publicly quarreled on Twitter over Reaser’s sharing of an article about the School Board.

The article shared by Reaser reports that the National School Board Association is asking President Biden to assist with threats to school boards across the country, and suggests that the threats and violence representatives are experience could be considered “domestic terrorism.”

Morse, a former School Board chairman, responded, saying, “Funny, our school board did NOT vote on this. I do not think it appropriate for an elected official on her official social media feed to make such a misleading statement without input from her full school board. An individual board member has no authority to speak for our board.”

Reaser replied that she was “Just sharing an article, not speaking for the board. And my account clearly says my tweets are my own.”

Following the exchange, which drew criticism online from School Board critics, Reaser removed her vice chair title from her Twitter name.

Later that evening, an email from the account of Michael Biron,who signed the petition seeking the removal School Board member Beth Barts (Leesburg),was sent to the full board with a photo of Reaser, saying “So this monkey face is calling me a domestic terrorist?!”

While the email is not signed, it matches the email address presented indocuments included in a subpoena response from Barts’ attorney.

The court filings in the removal case against Barts also show dozens of emails between Biron and School Board members, ranging from sharing concerns over masking protocols, to saying to Barts, “You are pathetic, next time you send someone pictures of yourself … pick a pig.”

Reaser is one of five School Board members threatened with a recall effort spearheaded by the group Fight for Schools. So far, only the petition to remove Barts has been filed in Circuit Court, although the group reports having met the signature threshold to file petitions against other board members as well. A hearing in the case against Barts is scheduled to take place on Tuesday.

To remove an elected official, a petition must have a signature county equal to 10% of the votes cast in the previous election for that office. The petition is then reviewed by a judge, and, if accepted, the commonwealth’s attorney prosecutes the case.