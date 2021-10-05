Loudoun Economic Development Wins Top Nat’l Honor

The Loudoun County Department of Economic Development was presented Tuesday with the coveted Gold Award for “Economic Development Organization of the Year” by the International Economic Development Councilat its annual conference in Nashville.

The awardrecognizes the top organization working in communitiesbetween 200,000 and 500,000 residentsthat successfully demonstratesexcellence in categoriessuch as program innovationandcontinuity, leadership qualityandconsistency,measured metricsand performance benchmarks,and community interactionandimpact.

Loudoun Economic Development’sExecutive Director Buddy Rizercredited the county’s long-term vision for strategic economic development as a key factor in theresilienceits has shownover the past two years.

“Loudoun’s ongoing commitment toeconomic developmentstarts with the stewardship of our Board of Supervisors, the leadership of our County Administration and the hard work of each of our county departmentsand partners. It is this commitment that guides everything we do,”Rizerstated. “I’m also fortunate to work with an incredible team of talented economic professionals who have dedicated themselves to our mission of creating a diverse and sustainable economy.”

According to Loudoun Economic Development’s Fiscal Year 2021 Annual Report, released the same day,Loudoun Economic Developmentworked with 2,043 businesses,successfullyattractingor retaining 145businessprojects, 4,239totaljobs, $6.55 billion in new commercialinvestment, and 3.71 million square feet of commercial space.

“I’ve said for years that Loudoun is the best county in the country, andthe way our community rallied around our local businesses during the pandemicis further proof of that fact,” County Chair Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large) stated. “Adiverse and resilienteconomy is essential to building desirable places to live, work, learn and play. I couldn’t be prouder of the Loudoun Economic Development team and the collaborative work they do to strengthen our community.”

Signatureprojects for Fiscal Year 2021included the retention of the Raytheon Technologies’Intelligence & Space campus;theannouncement of 3,000 new jobs for United Airlines; the attraction of internationalhealth AIstartupZastiInc.; the addition of Virginia’s first farm brewery,distilleryand restaurant at Flying Ace Farm; and the relocation ofcommercial kitchen andfood business incubator Frontier Kitchen to Loudoun.

“I’m extremely proud of the work that our Department of Economic Development has done to establish itself as one of the premier agencies in the nation, and I’m glad that our team is receiving the recognition they deserve,” stated Supervisor Matthew F. Letourneau (R-Dulles), chairman of the county board’s finance and economic development committee. “Loudoun County continues to lead, thanks to our highly-educated workforce, proximity to the nation’s Capital, connectivity to the world through Dulles International Airport, and investments in infrastructure. With Metro’s Silver Line coming to Loudoun in 2022 and the focused efforts of our team to diversify our economy and leverage our position as one of the top technology hubs in the world, I’m just as optimistic about the future.”

Loudoun Economic Development also launched a number of programs including workforce development program Work In Loudoun, the Regional Minority-Owned Business Report, COVID-19 Business Relief Grants, and the FireUP Business Mentor and Coaching Program.

“Loudoun has had record economic years before, and we never take that success for granted. Butwhat made this year award-winning is the measurableimpact on workersandsmall businesses,as well asthe inclusion of women-, veteran- and minority-owned businesses,” Loudoun County Administrator TimHemstreetstated. “These new programs addressed feedback from the community, were marketed to diverse audiences, and are built to deliver on our promise of an equitable economic future in Loudoun County.”

To see Loudoun Economic Development’s annual report, go to biz.loudoun.gov/AnnualReport.