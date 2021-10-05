Loudoun Expands to Weekly Free COVID-19 Testing Events

Loudoun County is expanding its twice-a-month COVID-19 testing events to weekly, beginning Tuesday, Oct. 12.

The additional testing events are meant to offer residents more options for free testing as the county continues to experience a high level of community transmission of COVID-19.

The drive-through events are scheduled for Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at alternating locations across the county.

“I encourage anyone who thinks they may have been exposed to COVID-19 to get evaluated and tested promptly, either privately or through one of the county’s testing events,” Loudoun County Health Director Dr. David Goodfriend said. “You should get tested if you are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19, such as fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue and a new loss of taste or smell or if you have been potentially exposed to someone with COVID-19, regardless of their vaccination status.”

Goodfriend advised that while waiting for COVID-19 test results, “you should stay home and away from others if you have symptoms of COVID-19, regardless of your vaccination status; or if you have had close contact with someone with COVID-19 and you are not fully vaccinated.”

The testing events will move around to different locations each week, rotating among Claude Moore Park in Sterling, Philip A. Bolen Memorial Park near Leesburg and Franklin Park in Purcellville. The schedule will be:

October 12:Claude Moore Park, 46150 Loudoun Park Lane in Sterling

October 19:Philip A. Bolen Memorial Park, 42405 Claudia Drive, Leesburg(Enter the park on Crosstrail Boulevard from Sycolin Road.)

October 26:Franklin Park, 17501, Franklin Park Drive, Purcellville

November 2:Claude Moore Park

November 9:Philip A. Bolen Memorial Park

November 16:Franklin Park

November 23:Claude Moore Park

November 30:Franklin Park

The testing events are free and open to all, with are no age or residency requirements and no prescriptions or appointments necessary. A person does not have to exhibit symptoms of COVID-19 to be tested. A PCR nasal swab test will be administered. No antibody or rapid tests will be offered. No COVID-19 vaccine will be available at these events.

To help reduce wait times, people who plan to attend the testing event are encouraged to complete a registration form for each person in advance. The forms are available in English and Spanish online at loudoun.gov/COVID19testing.

In addition to the COVID-19 testing events hosted by Loudoun County, there are other testing locations and providers in Loudoun and the region. Visitloudoun.gov/covid19testing to find other locations nearby. Visit vaccines.govto find the vaccination sites nearby.