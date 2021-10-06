Edwin Enoch Chamblin, 1982-2021

Edwin Enoch Chamblin of Locust Grove, VA passed away unexpectedly at home on Tuesday, September 28, 2021.

“Eddie” was born on May 12, 1982, in Leesburg, VA, to Dianne Schlegel Capilongo and Daniel Shreve Chamblin.

He grew up in Lucketts with his Step-Dad Christopher Everett Capilongo and sisters, Amelia Everett Capilongo & Katherine McGuire Capilongo. Eddie graduated from Loudoun County High School in 2001 and went on to complete his college education at Longwood University where he met the love of his life, Kimberly Kieloch.

Kim and Eddie were married in 2008 and went on to have three sons, Mason Riley, Liam Thomas Kieloch and Xander Finley Chamblin. In addition to his parents, Eddie is survived by his half-brother, Nathaniel Shreve Chamblin of South Carolina. He is also survived by his in-laws, Nancy & Dave Burket of Spotsylvania VA, his Uncles, Robert & Steven Schlegel and his Aunt Carmen Capilongo Walter of Minnesota.

Eddie was one of the most humble, kind and caring souls. He always took the time to truly listen to anyone and everyone. His smile, laugh and sense of humor made him a friend to all. He loved the outdoors and earned the honor of Eagle Scout as a teen with his Boy Scout Troop in Leesburg. Eddie was a true DIY guy. If anything was broken, he almost always fixed it himself. He had an inquisitive nature and loved technology. He also loved animals, especially dogs and always had several at his home. Eddie was a valued employee with Wegmans for many years in various capacities and departments. He was a loving husband & father, and devoted most all of his time outside of work to his three sons. He will be forever missed by all.

A memorial service will be held for Edwin at Noon on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021 at Tabernacle United Methodist Church in Fredericksburg, VA.

For those wishing to honor his memory, contributions can be made to the Epilepsy Foundation at epilepsy.com.