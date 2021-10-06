Evergreen Mills, Watson Road Work Scheduled

Construction crews are expected to begin work on short-term improvements on Evergreen Mills Road and Watson Road by mid-October, with the work lasting over the next 12 months.

Throughout the next year, construction crews will work on signs and pavement markings, advance-warning flashing beacons, traffic signal operations and timing improvements, above-ground retroreflective devices along the outside roadway edge, and trimming vegetation to improve sight distance.

Construction work will begin during daytime hours. During construction, travelers can anticipate traffic stoppages, lane closures and flagging operations with little advanced notice. Members of the public will be informed about upcoming construction through the county’s communication channels, including the project page on the Loudoun County website, loudoun.gov/evergreenmillswatson and the county’s Facebook and Twitter sites.