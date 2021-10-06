The Liberty Street parking lot in Leesburg.
Opinions Sought on Liberty Lot Redevelopment

LoudounNow 1 Comment

The public will have an opportunity this week to share their views about the future of the town’s Liberty Street parking lot.

The town staff will hold a public input meeting at the parking lot at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, to solicit feedback on the potential redevelopment of the land.


In August, the Town Council directed the staff to begin exploring potential redevelopment options for the 2.03-acre town-owned parcelafter receiving an unsolicited proposal for its redevelopment earlier this year. The parking lot is zoned B-1 Community (Downtown) Business District.


Additional information, including an aerial photo, a link to detailed information about the site’s zoning, and an online comment form, is available at leesburgva.gov/Liberty-Lot.  Online comments will be accepted through Friday, Oct. 22.
For more information, contact Economic Development Director Russell Seymour at 703-771-6530 or rseymour@leesburgva.gov.

One thought on “Opinions Sought on Liberty Lot Redevelopment

  • timsmith
    2021-10-06 at 2:17 pm
    Permalink

    An affordable senior village would be wonderful. Something for folks 55+. Maybe have the rent adjusted to their income level, with a cap on how much income would be permitted. This would help ensure that lower-income folks have a beautiful spot to live in Leesburg. I also like the idea of a mini-convention center, where business people can gather for meetings & conferences. Good luck Leesburg!

Leave a Reply

