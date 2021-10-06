Opinions Sought on Liberty Lot Redevelopment

The public will have an opportunity this week to share their views about the future of the town’s Liberty Street parking lot.

The town staff will hold a public input meeting at the parking lot at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, to solicit feedback on the potential redevelopment of the land.



In August, the Town Council directed the staff to begin exploring potential redevelopment options for the 2.03-acre town-owned parcelafter receiving an unsolicited proposal for its redevelopment earlier this year. The parking lot is zoned B-1 Community (Downtown) Business District.



Additional information, including an aerial photo, a link to detailed information about the site’s zoning, and an online comment form, is available at leesburgva.gov/Liberty-Lot. Online comments will be accepted through Friday, Oct. 22.

For more information, contact Economic Development Director Russell Seymour at 703-771-6530 or rseymour@leesburgva.gov.