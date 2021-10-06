Opinions Sought on Liberty Lot Redevelopment
The public will have an opportunity this week to share their views about the future of the town’s Liberty Street parking lot.
The town staff will hold a public input meeting at the parking lot at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, to solicit feedback on the potential redevelopment of the land.
In August, the Town Council directed the staff to begin exploring potential redevelopment options for the 2.03-acre town-owned parcelafter receiving an unsolicited proposal for its redevelopment earlier this year. The parking lot is zoned B-1 Community (Downtown) Business District.
Additional information, including an aerial photo, a link to detailed information about the site’s zoning, and an online comment form, is available at leesburgva.gov/Liberty-Lot. Online comments will be accepted through Friday, Oct. 22.
For more information, contact Economic Development Director Russell Seymour at 703-771-6530 or rseymour@leesburgva.gov.
One thought on “Opinions Sought on Liberty Lot Redevelopment”
An affordable senior village would be wonderful. Something for folks 55+. Maybe have the rent adjusted to their income level, with a cap on how much income would be permitted. This would help ensure that lower-income folks have a beautiful spot to live in Leesburg. I also like the idea of a mini-convention center, where business people can gather for meetings & conferences. Good luck Leesburg!