Fatherhood Skills Session Begins Oct. 19

The next session of theprogram sponsored by the Loudoun County Department of Family Services to help fathers build skills to become even stronger dads begins Tuesday, Oct. 19.

All fathers are welcome to attend the free, 12-week virtual program.

The National Fatherhood Initiative’s 24/7 Dad program is meant to strengthen fathers’ relationships with their children. The virtual workshops will take place weekly on Tuesdays from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Early registration is encouraged as space is limited.

To register, sign up at https://bit.ly/loudounfathers, email Program Assistant Linh Carter at linh.carter@loudoun.gov or call 703-737-8237. Information is also available at loudoun.gov/fatherhood.