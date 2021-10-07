Letter: Cheryl Celebi, Leesburg

President Biden does a great job at stirring up angst—whether it’s unchecked immigration, his disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal, ignoring the Supreme Court on eviction moratoriums, and now attempting to work around the Constitution with vaccine mandates.

There must be a lot of people asking themselves how did we get into this mess, and how do we get out. We need representatives that will step away from partisan politics and focus on getting worthwhile things done—representatives that aren’t afraid to take an unpopular position on tough issues.

I have watched Delegate Dave LaRock from when he was the loudest voice, almost 10 years ago, questioning Loudoun spending hundreds of millions of dollars on bringing Metro to Loudoun. They ignored his warnings, and it appears LaRock had it right. Almost no one uses the Metro, and it sucks up tons of money that should go to roads.

He recently asked the legislature to join him in asking the Health Commissioner to pull back his ban on hydroxychloroquine. To my amazement his resolution was passed out of committee unanimously, with even the Democrat Speaker of the House in support. Then, it was killed on the floor in a reversal that must have been political.

I’ve seen a quote from Dr. Harvey Risch to Dave applauding Dave’s effort. Dr. Risch made national news saying HCQ could save 100,000 lives if used properly to combat Covid. He is a professor of epidemiology, Yale School of Public Health, Yale School of Medicine, Yale Cancer Center. My point is that LaRock listened to experts; took a bold step; and won bipartisan support for a life-saving new law, only to have it smacked down so people like his opponent could use that loss against him.

LaRock has been a solid leader for this district, and we need more like him



Cheryl Celebi, Leesburg