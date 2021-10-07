Letter: Rose Ellen Ray, Leesburg

Editor: I don’t know why the county—any government body—or business would want to mandate the COVID vaccine, especially now that we know more about it.

For example, it is “leaky.” That means the vaccine does not protect you from getting the virus. It also means you can give the virus to someone else, just like an unvaccinated person. This reason alone is enough to reject any mandate to vax. It really isn’t that great of a vaccine to force someone to give up a livelihood.

If the unvaccinated are to be required to be tested regularly, so should the vaccinated.They can both transmit.Or are the vaccinated to be discriminated against, maligned?The PCR test itself is unreliable.It can yield too many false positives and be easily manipulated to do so.

You can’t compare it to childhood vaccines that actually prevent disease, have been used for a long time, and treat diseases that actually harm children.COVID is a serious disease of the elderly with comorbidities, not children. I mention all of this because what a county supervisor reportedly said at a meeting. He remarked since children are vaccinated for many diseases in order to attend school, then the COVID vaccine should also be required.I suppose he also didn’t know children can experience side effects that are worse than the virus.

Another problem with coerced vaccinations is informed consent required by law. How can you give your “informed” consent for the shot when the giver of the shot does not know what is in the vaccine to inform you?There are secret (proprietary) ingredients in the vaccine.The vaccine is unlike other vaccines and considered experimental.We should know.

We now know mandates are without reason.What we don’t know now is why inexpensive early treatment protocols are ignored.They can keep you out of the hospital. Vitamin D, Ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine (“cocktails”), etc. have been studied and successfully used, despite of the propaganda against them, but apparently not in Virginia.Why?

Rose Ellen Ray, Leesburg