Teen Charged with Assault at Ashburn High School

A teenage boy has been charged with sexual battery and abduction of a fellow student at Broad Run High School, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

According to the report, on the afternoon of Wednesday, Oct. 6, the 15-year-old suspect allegedly forced the victim into an empty classroom where he held her against her will and inappropriately touched her. The victim immediately reported the incident to a School Resource Officer.

The suspect was held at the Loudoun County Juvenile Detention Center.