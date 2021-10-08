Claude Moore Scholars Celebrate White Coat Ceremony

As the nation faces a shortage in healthcare workers, ninth grade students in Loudoun represent a beacon of hope. Freshmen Claude Moore Scholars, Academies of Loudoun students who pursue healthcare certifications, were honored during a white coat ceremony on Wednesday evening.

The Claude Moore Foundation has funded the program in the county since 2007. Students pursue medical pathways and certifications in Biomedical Technology, Health informatics, Medical Laboratory Technology, Pharmacy Technology, Licensed Practical Nursing, and Radiology Technology.

During the ceremony, student names and photos were shared on a video, and students were asked to recite the Academies of Loudoun honor code.

“Your passion for STEM education is the reason why the Academies of Loudoun exists. And I am so glad that you are all a part of our legacy of teaching and learning,” Academies of Loudoun principal Tinell Priddy said to students. “I appreciate the flexibility, dedication and support you all have demonstrated this year.”

The students received a short white coat that symbolizes a steppingstone into the medical profession.

Jennifer Chang, the director of the program, said the ceremony is a celebration of students’ pursuit of a challenging course of study.

“It also serves as a welcome to you from your community of support, your classmates, fellow students, parents, teachers and counselors. Most importantly it is a solemn occasion where you’re committing to honesty, tolerance, compassion, integrity, and to the Academies of Loudoun honor code,” Chang said.

The program aims to address the healthcare worker shortage experienced nationwide. Prior to the pandemic, a study sponsored by the National Institutes of Health reported that there will be a shortage of over 500,000 registered nurses by the year 2030.