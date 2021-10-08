Letter: Lauren Harris, Leesburg

Editor: The City of LA cut its police budget by $150M; homicides are up 44.9% over 2019. Seattle cut its police budget by 18%; homicides are up to the highest numbers in 26 years. NYC cut over $1B from their police budget; they’re experiencing a “surge of violence.”

Should Loudoun County follow suit?

One of the most alarming policy agendas pushed by the Democratic majority is their effort to defund the police, while turning Virginia into a safe harbor for criminals. They are actively working to reduce sentences for criminals of all stripes, including the most violent killers, sexual predators, and thieves. Coupled with efforts to make careers in law enforcement far less attractive and less lucrative, filling thousands of positions now vacant will be next to impossible. These efforts are in sharp contrast to ongoing Republican-led initiatives seeking to preserve safe streets and secure neighborhoods by properly training and funding law enforcement.

This November, our votes will establish Virginia’s path forward where we will either prioritize safety in our communities or follow the footsteps of LA, NYC, and Seattle.

I, for one, believe in the rule of law and fully support our law enforcement. I’ll be voting red for soon-to-be Governor Younkin, LT Governor Sears andAG Miyares and to re-elect Delegate Dave LaRock. Will you join me?

Lauren Harris, Leesburg