Lovettsville Co-op Groundbreaking Arrives

After a decade of planning and grassroots fundraising, theLovettsville Cooperative Market will celebrate the groundbreaking for its grocery store on Saturday from noon to 3 p.m. at the Lovettsville Square South.

Profits from the community-owned and member-governed full-service store will go back into the community through support for local farmers, producers, and vendors as well as employment and taxes. Plans include a deli and grab-and-go meals.

Organizers have raised $1 million dollars to date from members.The money will be used to hire a general manager, design and construct the store, purchase equipment, and provide working capital.

During the Oct. 9 program, co-op board members will provide a presentation and answer questions. Local food vendors will be on hand to showcase and sell their products.

Learn more at lovettsville-grocery.com.