Purcellville Nears Cell Tower Lease

A year after selecting Wireless Edge from among seven bidders, the Purcellville Town Council is expected next week to award a 40-year lease to permit the construction of a telecommunications tower on the grounds of theBasham Simms Water Treatment Facility on South 20thStreet.

The project is expected to address two council priorities—improving cell phone service to the southern side of town and generating revenue from its public works properties. The lease requires payments of at least $20,000 per year. That figure increases based on the success of Wireless Edge to sign up carriers to use the monopole; the town gets 50% of those rents.

Even with the execution of the long-awaited lease agreement, the arrival of the service could still be more than a year away. The next step will be for the company to secure deals with cellular companies who want to lease space on the tower.

During a Sept. 28 public hearing on the lease, there were no speakers.