Virtual Philanthropy Summit Planned Thursday
The Community Foundation for Loudoun and Northern Fauquier Counties will hold its annual Philanthropy Summit on Thursday, Oct. 14 in a virtual format.
A yearly gathering of local philanthropists, nonprofit and government executives, and thought leaders, the Philanthropy Summit explores local needs and issues impacting the community.This year’s program, titled “REDI for Change,” will build awareness and discuss proactive approaches regarding the issue of racial equity, diversity, and inclusion in the areas of education, housing, and the workplace.
The event is supported by presenting sponsor Google and is expected to host more than 100 individuals virtually via Zoom.
“This convening will provide an important platform for learning about equity issues in our community and sharing best practices,” Community Foundation President & CEO Amy Owen said. “We are excited to be able to support these critical and courageous conversations that explore more equitable access and awareness in our own backyard.”
Panelists and presenters will include representatives from the Loudoun Chamber of Commerce, the Office of the County Administrator Loudoun County, HDAdvisors, Teach Hustle Inspire, Undone Education and Consulting, and Diversity Training Group. Closing remarks will be delivered by Ruth LaToison Ifill, President and CEO Washington Regional Association of Grantmakers.
Open to all community members, the Philanthropy Summit will be held from 9 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Oct. 14 and is free of charge.Registration is required; to register, go to communityfoundationlf.org.
One thought on “Virtual Philanthropy Summit Planned Thursday”
Wow, it’s very reassuring to read about this upcoming summit. For reasons not entirely clear to me, equity is a four-letter word for some Loudoun parents. Change is never easy. But in Loudoun County change has been extremely difficult. Some people would prefer to live in the 1950s, I’m afraid. As Paul Kagame of Rwanda said, “We cannot turn the clock back nor can we undo the harm caused. But we have the power to determine the future and to ensure that what happened never happens again.”