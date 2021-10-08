Virtual Philanthropy Summit Planned Thursday

The Community Foundation for Loudoun and Northern Fauquier Counties will hold its annual Philanthropy Summit on Thursday, Oct. 14 in a virtual format.

A yearly gathering of local philanthropists, nonprofit and government executives, and thought leaders, the Philanthropy Summit explores local needs and issues impacting the community.This year’s program, titled “REDI for Change,” will build awareness and discuss proactive approaches regarding the issue of racial equity, diversity, and inclusion in the areas of education, housing, and the workplace.

The event is supported by presenting sponsor Google and is expected to host more than 100 individuals virtually via Zoom.

“This convening will provide an important platform for learning about equity issues in our community and sharing best practices,” Community Foundation President & CEO Amy Owen said. “We are excited to be able to support these critical and courageous conversations that explore more equitable access and awareness in our own backyard.”

Panelists and presenters will include representatives from the Loudoun Chamber of Commerce, the Office of the County Administrator Loudoun County, HDAdvisors, Teach Hustle Inspire, Undone Education and Consulting, and Diversity Training Group. Closing remarks will be delivered by Ruth LaToison Ifill, President and CEO Washington Regional Association of Grantmakers.

Open to all community members, the Philanthropy Summit will be held from 9 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Oct. 14 and is free of charge.Registration is required; to register, go to communityfoundationlf.org.