Letter: Mike Panchura, Sterling

Editor: You have to wonder why there was such a bizarre reaction by some Democrats to Republican Glenn Youngkin’s proposal to audit Virginia’s voting machines.

Last week, Mr. Youngkin, the Republican candidate for Virginia governor, calmly proposed, “I think we need to make sure that people trust these voting machines … so let’s just audit the voting machines and publish it (the audit) so everyone can see it.”

That’s when Youngkin’s opponent, Terry McAuliffe, and other Democrat politicians immediately and furiously pounced.

For example: Ms. Phyllis Randall, chair of the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors, took to her Twitter account to proclaim, “This is simply a continuation of Trump’s BIG LIE.Again I say, if you perpetuate this lie, you are a threat to democracy & shouldn’t be in office.”Ms. Juli Briskman, Loudoun County’s Algonkian District Supervisor, went to her Twitter account to write, “big bad CEO @GlennYoungkin, just like #failed former guy & Larry Elder, knows he’s losing so attempts preemptive rebuttal. (And cue the grift while you’re t it).”Mr. McAuliffe himself replied to Youngkin’s proposal by declaring, “Give me a Break.”

You’ll notice that none of these Democrats responded to Youngkin’s call for an audit by defending the integrity of Virginia’s voting machines. Instead, they responded bizarrely by lashing out at Youngkin and former President Trump, or, like McAuliffe did, by merely blowing off what Youngkin has proposed, and you have to wonder why.

You have to wonder why did Mr. McAuliffe, et al, react in such a manner.You have to wonder why they oppose Youngkin’s seemingly reasonable proposal to conduct an audit that would help to ensure that Virginia voters trust Virginia’s voting machines.

Hmmm? Huh? Why?

Mike Panchura, Sterling