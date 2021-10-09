Letter: Mitch Turner, Hamilton

Editor: The Board of Supervisors is out of touch with its attempts at central planning of Loudoun’s housing options.



We don’t need the same tired policies of the past. For example, when considering the issue of “attainable” housing, the board should look beyond old policies and consider creative strategies that have been employed successfully in other local jurisdictions. There is a strong preference for more “for sale” homes that our first responders and others can actually afford to purchase rather than “for rent” apartments.



I urge the board to move past the thought that “for-rent” apartments are the sole solution to the affordability issue. They aren’t and not everyone wants to live in an apartment. Home ownership needs to be at the forefront of the board’s affordable housing objectives.

Mitch Turner, Hamilton