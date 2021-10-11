Loudoun Supervisors Move to Allow Alcohol at Some Hanson Park Events

Loudoun County will work to pass an amendment to local ordinances that would allow alcohol sales for some events at two spots in the massive new Hal and Berni Hanson Regional Park.

The regional park is under construction now, planned for completion by spring 2022. Among plans for the 257-acre park are The Lodge events center, and Championship Plaza, a sports complex with two turf fields, stadium seating, and a plaza in between the fields.

In the case of the event center, said Loudoun Parks, Recreation and Community Services Director Steve Torpy, the department envisions allowing large scale events, meetings, and weddings.

Meanwhile at Championship Plaza, Torpy said he envisions a place for fairs, festivals and concerts, something Loudouners asked for during the work to revamp the parks and rec master plan—”no other setting in our inventory has this specific type of setup, which is we feel very conducive to holding these types of events.” Alcohol would not be available during youth sporting events.

In all cases, the contracted vendors for events would hold ABC licenses and the associated responsibilities. No county staff members would handle alcohol. This mirrors the practice at the two other county-owned parks where alcohol is permitted, Segra Field and the Loudoun Farm Museum.

Supervisor Sylvia R. Glass (D-Broad Run) also asked whether there could be an emphasis on local breweries and wineries at those events. Torpy said locals were featured at the recent Autumn Apple Festival at the Loudoun Farm Museum.

Supervisors last week voted to send the proposed ordinance to the next step, a public hearing, 7-0-2, with County Chair Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large) and Supervisor Matthew F. Letourneau (R-Dulles) absent for the vote.