15 Catalytic Converters Stolen in Sterling

According to the Sheriff’s Office, thieves made off with 15 catalytic converters from vehicles parked four Sterling properties between Oct. 8 and Oct. 11.

At lots on Underwood Lane and Bryant Court, 10 converters—five at each location—were taken between Sunday and Monday. Four more were taken from work vehicles parked on Powers Court during the early morning hours of Oct. 8. Another was taken from a vehicle at a Woodland Road property also in the early morning of Oct. 8.

The cases remain under investigation.