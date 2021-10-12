Deadline to Register to Vote Today; More Early Voting Sites Open Oct. 18

Today, Oct. 12, is the deadline to register to vote or update a registration for the Nov. 2 general election.

Online registration at elections.virginia.gov/citizen-portal is due before midnight. In-person registration is also available until 5 p.m. at the Loudoun County Office of Elections and Voter Registration, 750 Miller Drive, S.E., Suite C in Leesburg.

And voter registration forms sent by mail must be postmarked no later than today’s date.

Next Monday, Oct. 18, more early voting sites will open in Loudoun. Election officials also remind residents that all registered voters are eligible to vote early in person.

In addition to the ongoing early voting at the Office of Elections and Voter Registration, additional early voting sites will open Monday at Dulles South Recreation Center, 24950 Riding Center Drive, South Riding; and at theLoudoun County government offices at 21641 Ridgetop Circle, Sterling.

Weekend hours for early voting will be offered beginning Saturday, Oct. 23, at all early voting sites and will also include the Carver Center, 200 E. Willie Palmer Way, Purcellville.

The deadline to vote early in person is Saturday, Oct. 30.

More information, including hours of operation at voting sites and directions, is available at loudoun.gov/voteearly.

Voters who wish to receive a ballot in the mail may request one from the Virginia Department of Elections at vote.elections.virginia.gov/VoterInformation/Lookup/absentee. The deadline to request a ballot is 5 p.m., Friday, Oct. 22.

The completed ballots can be returned by mail; to drop boxes at early voting locations and all Loudoun County Public Libraries from Oct. 18 to Oct. 30; or at any polling place on Election Day by 7 p.m. Voters can also monitor whether their ballot has been received by election officials through ballot tracking tools at loudoun.gov/4043/Track-Your-Ballot. More information about receiving a ballot by mail is online at loudoun.gov/voteathome.

More information about the upcoming election and voting in Loudoun County is online at loudoun.gov/novemberelection.