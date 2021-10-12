Telos Lands $19.4M Air Force Contract

Ashburn-based Telos Corporation was awarded a $19.4 million expansion task order by the U.S. Air Force for its Xacta cyber risk management system.

Under the contract, Telos will deliver assessment and authorization of sensitive compartmented information and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance networks and weapons platforms.

“Our commitment to providing innovative technology to improve mission performance remains unwavering,” John Wood, Telos’ CEO and chairman, said. “We’re excited to expand on our longstanding relationship and enhance cyber risk management for the U.S. Air Force.”

Telos’ Xacta suite of enterprise cyber risk management and compliance automation solutions helps organizations meet the complex challenges of managing IT risk with continuous compliance monitoring, security assessment and ongoing authorization.

The Xacta program was the first commercial web-based application to automate cyber risk management and security compliance, starting in 2000, and is now used by the U.S. intelligence community in more than 20,000 systems. Learn more attelos.com/xacta.