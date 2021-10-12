W&OD Trail Section to Close for Power Line Work

A 3.6-mile section of the W&OD Trial in Ashburn will be closed next week as Dominion Energy works to replacethe conductor on a 230 kV electric transmission line.

The trail will beclosed between Loudoun County Parkway and a location just east of Claiborne Parkway. The work is scheduled to begin Monday, Oct. 18 wrap up by Friday, however the closure could continue into the following week.

Working with NOVA Parks and county and school leaders, Dominion has established a 5-mile detour along Gloucester Parkway for pedestrians and cyclists and there will be a detour for some children who use the W&OD Trail to walk to Farmwell Station Middle School.