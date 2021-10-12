YMCA Debuts New Location Saturday

The YMCA Loudoun County has moved its Youth Development Center to a new neighborhood in Sterling and is inviting the community to check out its new digs this weekend.

The nonprofit will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony during its annual fall festival Saturday, Oct. 16. The ribbon-cutting will kick off the festivities at 10 a.m. Until 1 p.m. attendees can enjoy a trunk or treat, photo booth, tours of the facility, giveaways, and more.

Rob Blakely, associate executive director for YMCA Loudoun, said the nonprofit’s lease at its Sterling Park youth development center was ending, prompting the move to the former Chesterbrook Academy building in Lowes Island. YMCA Loudoun’s administrative offices remain in Leesburg.

Blakely said they are happy to stay in the Sterling community and moving to a more residential area like Lowes Island provides access for more families to use its services, which include preschool and extended care, afterschool programming, and summer camps. Students also will still be bussed to the center.

The layout at the new building works better for the nonprofit, Blakely said, and offers the opportunity to expand programming.

“We’re hoping to expand on the current programming we do have and introduce new STEM-based programming. We’re hoping to grow in that and work with community partners to bring in coding programs, housing summer camps there. We have a couple classrooms dedicated to school-age children from kindergarten through fifth grade. We’re going to start offering more extracurricular activities like evening clubs, weekend programming, and begin tapping into our community members, allowing some outside organizations to come use some of the rooms or hosting community partnership events. Not that we weren’t able to do that before, just the layout is a little bit more suitable to do things like that,” he said.

The YMCA Loudoun Youth Development Center is located at 20733 Great Falls Plaza. For more information on YMCA Loudoun County, go to ymcadc.org or check out YMCA Loudoun County on Facebook.

