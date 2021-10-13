Leesburg Police Seek Witnesses to W&OD Trail Assault

The Leesburg Police Department is investigating a reported assault alleged to have occurred Oct. 7 on the W&OD Trail, in the area northwest of the trail access point from Tuscarora Creek Park.

According to the report, a female teen said she was grabbed by a man while she was jogging on the trail at approximately 6 p.m. last Thursday. A bicyclist collided with the suspect, who then fled the area on foot.

The suspect is described as a white male, between 6-foot and 6-foot 4-inches tall, with dark brown curly hair that is approximately shoulder length, hairy arms, and wearing tan cargo shorts and a blue short sleeved shirt.

The park is located at 425 Solitude Ct., SE.

Investigators are asking that the involved bicyclist, as well as other witnesses who have not already spoken with law enforcement or those with information about the identity of the suspect to contact Detective M. Kadric at 703-771-4500 or atmkadric@leesburgva.gov.

Those wishing to remain anonymous may call the Leesburg Crime Line at 703-443-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent using TIPSUBMIT via text. Text 274637 (CRIMES) and begin your message with LPDTIP.