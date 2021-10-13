Loudoun School District Issues Statement on Alleged Sexual Assaults

In a written statement released today, Loudoun County Public Schools stated that, under the requirements of Virginia’s State Code, division administrators will not investigate the sexual assaults alleged to have occurred at Stone Bridge High School in May and Broad Run High School just last week, until involved law enforcement agencies have concluded their investigations.

The statement said that the district has followed state code, including the requirement that principals contact law enforcement immediately after learning of a possible felony.

“Once a matter has been reported to law enforcement, LCPS does not begin its investigation until law enforcement advises LCPS that it has completed the criminal investigation.To maintain the integrity of the criminal investigation, law enforcement requested that LCPSnot interview students until their investigation is concluded,” the statement said.

The father of theStone Bridge student who was allegedly assaulted in May toldLoudoun Nowhe has been unable to get answers from either the school district or the Sheriff’s Office.

During Tuesday’s School Board meeting, dozens of parents scorned the board and Superintendent Scott Ziegler, charging that the same student was the assailant in both incidents, and had simply been transferred to another Loudoun high school. Representatives of the school division and the Sheriff’s Office have declined to refute or confirm those claims, citing laws governing criminal investigations of juveniles.

School Board members have not publicly comment, and were told they are not permitted to do so because the matters involve ongoing criminal investigations and pending litigation.

“School Board members are typically not given details of disciplinary matters. The board may be obligated to consider long-term suspensions or expulsions and must ensure that students have not been deprived of due process. Consequently, members of the Loudoun County School Board were not aware of the specific details of this incident until it was reported in media outlets earlier this week,” the statement said.