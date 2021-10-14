Loudoun Launches Local Redistricting Data Website

Loudoun County has launched itsLocal Redistricting Hub, which provides access to interactive maps and geographic data important for public participation in the redistricting process, at loudoun-county-redistricting-2021-loudoungis.hub.arcgis.com.

The redistricting hub will be updated on a rolling basis to include additional interactive maps, data, and training materials for the public, according to the county staff. The local redistricting process determines which neighborhoods and communities are grouped together into a local election district to elect members of the Board of Supervisors and School Board.

In June 2021, the Board of Supervisors adopted guidelines for the local redistricting process, including keeping “communities of interest” intact to the extent possible within a single local election district. Communities of interest can include neighborhoods or any geographically defined group of people living in an area who share similar social, cultural, and economic interests; for example, homeowners associations, school boundaries, or other issues that make a community unique. To identify specific “communities of interest” within the county, or to submit general comments about the redistricting process, the county has encouraged residents to use this comment form.

County staff members are developing local redistricting scenarios, which will be presented to the Board of Supervisors at its Oct. 19 meeting. In November, the county government will gather feedback from the public on those scenarios, and members of the public will have an opportunity to use them as a starting point to design their own redistricting plans or create their own from scratch. That online mapping tool is planned to go online at the redistricting website on Nov. 1.

The Board of Supervisors is expected to adopt the final plan in May. For more information, or to sign up for project updates, visit loudoun.gov/redistricting.