Loudoun Law Enforcement, DEA Partner for Prescription Take-Back Day

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office, Town of Leesburg Police Department, and the Town of Purcellville Police Department have again partnered with the Drug Enforcement Administration for a prescription drug take-back day.

The program is meant to reduce pill abuse and theft, and allows people to drop off potentially dangerous expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs for destruction, for free and anonymously, no questions asked.

Loudoun County residents can discard those drugs on Saturday, Oct. 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at six law enforcement buildings around the county:

Ashburn Station: 20272 Savin Hill Drive, Ashburn

Dulles South Public Safety Center: 25216 Loudoun County Parkway, South Riding

Eastern Loudoun Sheriff’s Station: 46620 East Frederick Drive, Sterling

Western Loudoun Station: 47 W. Loudoun Street, Round Hill

Town of Leesburg Police Department: 65 Plaza Street, NE, Leesburg

Town of Purcellville Police Department: 125 Hirst Road, Suite 7-A Purcellville

The sites will accept prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, medical samples, pet medications, and vape pens and e-cigarettes with the battery removed. They will not accept needles, epi pens, thermometers, batteries, IV bags, blood or infectious waste, liquids, gels or sprays.

Since the inception of the DEA take-back program in 2010, more than 16,000 pounds of unwanted and unused prescription medications have been collected in Loudoun County.