Loudoun’s Turner Elected to ICMA Exec Board

Loudoun Assistant County Administrator Valmarie Turner has been elected to the executive board of theInternational City/County Management Association, an association of professional city and county managers and other employees who serve local governments.

Turner is one of six newly elected regional vice presidents and will represent the Southeast during her three-year term on the board.

The ICMA Executive Board oversees the organization’s financial, member-related, and programmatic affairs and selects the ICMA president. The board also enforces the organization’s code of ethics, which governs the professional and personal conduct of the membership.

The organization provides training and professional development to more than 11,000 city, town and county managers, their staffs, and other individuals and organizations around the world, including the Loudoun County government.

In her position as an assistant county administrator in Loudoun, Turner oversees the community development agencies, including the Departments of Building and Development, Planning and Zoning, Economic Development, and the Office of Housing. Turner’s service in Loudoun began in 2017.