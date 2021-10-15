Registration Open for 2021 Jingle on the Runway 5K/10K

The 2021 Jingle on the Runway 5K/10K at Dulles International Airport is set for Saturday, Dec. 4 and early bird registration is open now.

Billed as the flattest and fastest 5K and 10K race, Jingle on the Runway sees Dulles Airport close one of its runways for a race to benefit Special Olympics Virginia, the Committee for Dulles Community Outreach, and the Washington Airports Task Force. The 10K race runs the entire length of one of the runway, which is built to accommodate the largest and farthest-flying jets.

This year, the ninth year of the race, will feature both in-person and virtual options, and in-person runners will get a unique look at the airport grounds running past planes and along the actual landing strip.

The top male and top female for both races will each receive a certificate fromUnited Airlines, Dulles Airport’s hub carrier, good for a round-trip flight anywhere that United flies in the continental United States, Alaska, Caribbean, Canada, Mexico and Central America, plus a weekend overnight stay for two at the Washington Dulles Airport Marriott.

Awards will also be given to the top male and female finishers for each race in the age groups including 12 & Under, 13-17, 18-30, 31-40, 41-50, 51-60, 61-70, and 71 and over. All race proceeds will benefit Special Olympics Virginia, the Committee for Dulles Community Outreach, and the Washington Airports Task Force, all 501c3 nonprofit organizations.

This year the race is capped at 1,500 runners. Early bird rates are available through Oct. 15. There will be no race day registration; all participants must register online and in advance by Nov. 30. Sponsorships are available.

More information and registration is at dullesdayrun.org.