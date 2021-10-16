Letter: Nicole Lee, Leesburg

Editor: Across the country, and in Virginia, women’s rights are under attack. With state legislatures following in Texas’s footsteps and passing laws that further restrict a women’s right to choose, we need to stand up to make sure that women’s reproductive rights are protected in Virginia or we could risk losing them. We have come so far in Virginia for women’s rights, we cannot back slide now.

I’m supporting Wendy Gooditis for Delegate in this election because she has been a strong advocate for women and families. She supports a woman’s right to make informed decisions about her own health care, fought to expand access to midwife services, and with the majority helped finally pass the equal rights amendment in Virginia. She is the advocate we need to protect a woman’s right to choose in the state. That is why she has been endorsed by the National Organization for Women and Planned Parenthood.

Her opponent, Nick Clemente has attacked reproductive rights. He has been endorsed by extreme politicians who would like to see Roe v. Wade overturned nationwide. Clemente has said that he supports defunding Planned Parenthood, denying essential medical services to women statewide. Nick Clemente has no understanding of the complexity and nuances of women’s issues.

We can’t let Virginia become the next Texas. That’s why this year I’m supporting Wendy Gooditis.

Nicole Lee, Leesburg