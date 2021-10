The residents and staff of Tribute at One Loudoun celebrated the fourth anniversary of the Ashburn senior living community Oct. 13 with a casino night.

Joined by family members and vendors, the residents broke out their cocktail attire and enjoyed an evening of special activities including slots, roulette, and a silent auction.

The community is owned by Cadence Living and offers assisted living and memory care services.

