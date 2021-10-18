Extended Work Hours Approved for Round Hill Construction

Crews working on the Franklin Park Trail/Main Street Enhancement Project will have more time on the job site each day, but a request to allow nighttime work is off the table.

During its Oct. 6 meeting, the Town Council was expected to consider a request from contractor Highway and Safety Services to allow crews to work in the overnight hours—9 p.m. to 5 a.m.—to complete drainage and sidewalk improvements along Loudoun Street.

Town Project Manager Rob Lohr told the council that the contractor, working with county and VDOT officials, instead would be authorized to start earlier and end later in the evenings Mondays through Saturdays. The state generally limits road work to 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to limit the impact on school bus trips and rush-hour traffic. The contractor is hoping to begin at 7 a.m. and continue until 4 or 5 p.m., Lohr said.

Work on the project has slowed in recent weeks during negotiations with a subcontractor, but general contractor has remobilized in the downtown area and Lohr said the project remains on schedule.

Over the next five weeks, VDOT approved additional hours of work timetoallow the contractor to catch up on lost production and to take advantage of good weather and extended daylight hours before winter. The work involves stormwater/conduit installation, utility adjustments, and sidewalk/curb construction.

The work will occur on Loudoun and Main Street and will involve single lane closures with alternating traffic flow. On East Loudoun Street work will be permitted 9 a.m. to dark Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. On Main Street, work will be permitted 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fridays, and 9 a.m.to 4 p.m. Saturday.

The approved extended lane closures for East Loudoun Street will allow the contractor additional hours in the roadway to complete stormwater/conduit installation, utility adjustments and sidewalk/curb installations. Traffic will be able to access all houses and businesses in Town during this period using alternating flow of traffic.