Letter: Bill Replogle, Leesburg

Editor: Preserving our quality of life in Loudoun is joined at the hip with protecting our environment.

And in the upcoming election, Wendy Gooditis is our best option for delegate. She’s a staunch supporter of our local ecology, renewable energy and the preservation of our green spaces.

As our current delegate, she’s no slouch. Wendy serves as vice chair of the Agriculture, Chesapeake, and Natural Resources Committee and co-chair of the bipartisan Virginia Environment and Renewable Energy Caucus. She helped pass the Virginia Clean Economy Act, which made Virginia the first southern state with a 100% clean energy standard. She has also backed conservation easements that protect our natural green spaces. It’s not surprising that Wendy has been endorsed by the League of Conservation voters and the Sierra Club.

I don’t know Wendy’s opponent Nick Clemente personally, but I understand he is a former coal lobbyist who wants to do away with the Clean Economy Act. He is not right for this climate.

On the other hand, there’s a whole lot of good in Wendy Gooditis and I’m proud to support her re-election.

Bill Replogle, Leesburg