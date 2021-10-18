Letter: Connie Moore, Waterford

If you are like me, you’re tired of hearing about the upcoming Virginia election.

But as an informed citizen, I hope you’ll take just a minute to read this message which is very close to my heart. I’ve never publicly endorsed a candidate via the newspaper, but these are extraordinary times. I personally know the candidate, Paul Siker, and he is a superb choice to represent us in Richmond.

The 2021 race for Virginia House Delegate from the 33rd District could not be more important or more urgent than it is this time around.

Here’s why: The incumbent, Dave LaRock, has made a mockery of democracy instead of working hard for his constituents—you and me. He has consistently spread Covid misinformation, voter fraud conspiracy theories, and even promoted and attended the insurrection at the capitol on January 6th. He has become a total laughingstock throughout both Virginia and the country.

My husband, son, and I enthusiastically endorse Democratic challenger, Paul Siker,for delegate—as a fantastic alternative to the sitting incumbent.

I have personally known and worked closely with Paul for over 20 years, as an elder in Catoctin Presbyterian Church, as a fellow member of the board of directors at the Community Foundation for Loudoun and Northern Fauquier, and as a good friend and neighbor. Through these and other local organizations, Paul has shown a generous and philanthropic heart for our community.

Paul is an experienced, seasoned, and highly successful business executive who focuses on what really matters, brings level-headed thinking to crucial decision making, is extraordinarily competent and accomplished, and will represent us well at the state level.

This election matters.

So many crucial issues come before the state legislators—voting rights, women’s health rights, Covid safety, affordable housing, economic recovery, gun safety, immigration laws, capital punishment . . . to name only a few.

Please join us in voting for Paul Siker.

Connie Moore, Waterford