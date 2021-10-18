New YMCA Youth Development Center Opens in Sterling

The YMCA Loudoun County celebrated the grand opening of its new Youth Development Center location in Sterling on Saturday during its annual Fall Festival.

The event featured a ribbon cutting, trunk-or-treating, and giveaways.

“We are super excited that we moved, we have a brand new facility with much better capacity. We have lots of rooms for kids and the classrooms are much bigger. It is just refreshing. We are super excited,” YMCA business director Kasia Bochenek said.

The new location in Great Falls Plaza in Lowes Island was formerly Chesterbrook Academy.

The YMCA Loudoun Youth Development Center is located at 20733 Great Falls Plaza.

For more information on YMCA Loudoun County, go to ymcadc.org or check out YMCA Loudoun County on Facebook.

The new location for the YMCA Loudoun County Youth Development Center opened Saturday in Sterling. Members of the community celebrated with a fall festival, featuring trunk-or-treating.

