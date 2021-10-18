State Police Investigating Fatal Dulles Greenway Crash

The Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash that occurred early Sunday morning on the Dulles Greenway.

According to the report, the crash happened at 1:19 a.m. Oct. 17. A westbound 2018 Hyundai Sonata ran off the road at the Rt. 772/Ashburn Village Boulevard exit. It struck a crash attenuator and continued through the grass, along a steep embankment, and through thick landscaping before striking a Washington Metro Power Transfer building. The vehicle was not visible from the highway and was not discovered until just after 8 a.m.

The adult female driver was found dead at the scene.