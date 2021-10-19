Loudoun Workforce Resource Center to Hold Job Fair Tailgate

The Loudoun Workforce Resource Center will host a Loudoun Job Fair Tailgate with area employers Thursday, Oct. 21, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m at Philip A. Bolen Memorial Park, 42405 Claudia Drive, Leesburg, in the parking lots adjacent to fields 12 and 13.

The job fair will feature local employers with full-time, part-time and temporary job openings in Loudoun County and the region. Employers will be on-site in their vehicles, where they will meet with job candidates. Job seekers will be provided parking near the venue.

Employers attendingincludeABM Aviation, Amazon, At Home Decor, FEBA Security Services, Loudoun County Juvenile Detention Center, Loudoun County Public Schools, Manpower, Marriott Hotels, Outback Steakhouse, Paul Davis Restoration, Royal Farms, Salamander Resort & Spa, Sight and Sound Systems, The Medical Team, and Tribute at One Loudoun.Some of the industries represented includestaffing, management, warehouse, office and health care.

People planning to attend the job fair are encouraged to pre-register at loudounjobfairtailgate.eventbrite.com for updates and reminders, the latest on participating employers and possible rain dates.

The Loudoun Workforce Resource Center is also providing free copies of the publication “Turn a Job Fair Into a Job Offer.” Contact the center at wrc@loudoun.gov or 703-777-0150 to request a copy. For more information, contact the center at 703-777-0150 or visit loudoun.gov/wrc.