Bernice Corum, 1930-2021

Bernice Corum,91of Bowie, MD, formerly of Purcellville, VA, departed this life peacefully on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021 at the Anne Arundel Medical Center in Annapolis, MD.

The second of five children, Bernice was born on April 11, 1930, in Purcellville, Virginia to the late Emory and Gretchen Trammell.

She graduated from Douglass High School in Leesburg, Virginia in 1946 and married her high school sweetheart, Elijah Corum, Jr., in 1948. From this union five children were born: LaVerne, Gretchen, Ronald (deceased), Ella, and Anthony.

Early in their marriage, the Corums moved to Washington D.C. where they became members of Jones Memorial United Methodist Church. Bernice served on the Membership (Evangelism) Committee and was a member of the United Methodist Women.She also served as a Communion Steward for many years.

In 1967, Bernice began her federal working career with the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) in Langley, Virginia, retiring in 2000 after 33 years of service. In 1977, Bernice and Elijah relocated to Aldie, Virginia. After Elijah’s death in 1996, and her son Ronald’s death in 2000, Bernice relocated to Bowie, Maryland.

A true Christian, Bernice possessed a gentle, loving, and quiet spirit. She loved the Lord and loved reading His Word. Bernice left her love for the Lord, love for neighbor, and quiet dignity as her legacy.

Bernice was preceded in death by her devoted husband Elijah, loving son Ronald, and beloved siblings: Elston {Snookie} Trammell, Jeannette Trammell Smith {Kitty} and Pauline {Polly} Trammell.

She leaves to cherish her memory four children: LaVerne Corum, Gretchen Gunn (Gilbert), Ella Casteel and Anthony Corum (Gail); seven grandchildren: Jessica Gunn, Joshua Gunn (Jatina), Carla Casteel, Wanda Primrose, Carlos Corum, LaJuanda Sherfield (Timothy) and Gilbert Gunn Jr. (LaShawnda); three great grandchildren: Emory Gunn, Dillon Primrose and Travis Primrose; one brother Edward Trammell, one sister-in-law Ruby Trammell, one brother- in-law Rev. William Smith, a host of nieces and nephews, a special family friend Jacqueline Yates and a host of family and friends.

Funeral services were held on Saturday October 16, 2021, viewing and visitation from 10:00 a.m. until time of service 11:00 a.m. at the Jones Memorial United Methodist Church, 4625 G Street, S.E., Washington, DC 20019.

Interment: Pleasant Valley Cemetery, Annandale, VA

