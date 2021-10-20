Leesburg Completes Compass Creek Expansion, Eyes More

The Town Council brought several more commercial parcels into the corporate limits last week, but landing the Microsoft campus remains in question.

At its Oct. 12 meeting, the council unanimously voted to bring three properties in the Compass Creek development into the town via a boundary line adjustment with Loudoun County—the At Home store; the Walmart SuperCenter; and a 1.5-acre vacant parcel belonging to Peterson Companies. All property owners had to give consent to be brought into the town, a requirement stipulated by the county.

Town Attorney Christopher Spera said the town can expect to gain around $365,000 in annual tax revenue and $106,000 in additional water and sewer fees with the properties coming into town.

It may be the final Compass Creek land that will be brought into Leesburg, following an at-times contentious BLA process with the county that kicked off three years ago. However, the largest landowner in the Compass Creek development, Microsoft, remains a target for town leaders. Spera said the town staff is engaged in ongoing discussions with the county regarding the Microsoft property, with plans by the tech giant to house several data centers there. Microsoft owns the majority of the land in the Compass Creek development, having purchased 332 of the 550 acres from the Peterson Companies in late 2018 for a reported $73 million.

The details of negotiations between the town and the county have never fully come to light, although several past staff reports have indicated that a revenue sharing agreement between the two jurisdictions may be a part of it. Less than a year after the council kicked off the BLA process it filed suit against Loudoun County over its decision to grant Loudoun Water, rather than the Town of Leesburg, the right to extend utility services to the Joint Land Management Area, which includes the Compass Creek property, as part of its comprehensive plan update. That suit has yet to be served to the county.