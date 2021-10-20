Letter: Dylan Grimes, Leesburg

Editor: I am writing in response to the article titled “Unions Rally for Bargaining Rights at Loudoun Gov’t Center,” published in your newspaper on 10/14/21. I was delighted to see that the paper did not paint the unions’ rally in a negative light.

The immense growth of individualism in the United States has contributed to a decreased participation in unions, as workers alienate themselves from their community. This demonstration reaffirmed the belief that individuals of various backgrounds in the United States can still band together under a common theme. The idea that various differing unions and organizations, such as NAACP, AFL-CIO, and Catholic Labor Network, co-exist under one idea should not be understated. These groups each contain their own agenda; however, their members’ shared experiences contributed to their presence at the rally. Many of the members are connected through their experiences of mistreatment as public employees.

Additionally, the article’s keen inclusion of the deeper reasoning behind collective bargaining was imperative. Patti Nelson, formerLoudoun SEIU Chapter president, vocalized that the “American Dream” does not apply to our society today. Individuals are told that “if you work hard, good things will happen,” but often, that is not the case. Forces out of ones’ control have a stark impact on ones’ career options. It is these constrained choices that contribute to the lack of voice found in the workforce. It is the unions’ job to give a voice back, which is why I am delighted to see them doing just that.

Dylan Grimes, Leesburg