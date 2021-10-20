Loudoun Man Charged with Attempted Murder in Domestic Assault
A Loudoun man has been charged with attempted first-degree murder, malicious wounding, and three counts of abduction following a domestic violence assault at the Village at Potomac Falls apartment complex.
According to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to an apartment on Bentgrass Terrace at approximately 10 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a stabbing.
The suspect and the victim, who are family members, were involved in an argument when the suspect stabbed the victim and threatened two other occupants of the home, including a child, according to the report.
Barron R. Maness, 20, was taken into custody by deputies as he was attempting to leave the area.
The adult female victim was transported to a hospital for treatment of injuries described as serious but non-life-threatening.
Maness was held without bond at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center.
2 thoughts on “Loudoun Man Charged with Attempted Murder in Domestic Assault”
Yet another dreadful story about alleged domestic violence in Loudoun. Domestic violence is pervasive in society. Unfortunately, there’s no special carve-out for Loudoun. I trust that local prosecutors will work diligently to ensure that justice is done in this case. We definitely don’t want a repeat of the recent domestic violence which allegedly led to the death of a Loudoun woman. My heartfelt prayers go out to the alleged victim for a full recovery.
How can the victims and the people of Loudoun have any confidence that Buta “let’s make a deal” Biberaj won’t hand this violent monster a lollipop like she does with every other violent criminal?