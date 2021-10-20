Loudoun Man Charged with Attempted Murder in Domestic Assault

A Loudoun man has been charged with attempted first-degree murder, malicious wounding, and three counts of abduction following a domestic violence assault at the Village at Potomac Falls apartment complex.

According to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to an apartment on Bentgrass Terrace at approximately 10 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a stabbing.

The suspect and the victim, who are family members, were involved in an argument when the suspect stabbed the victim and threatened two other occupants of the home, including a child, according to the report.

Barron R. Maness, 20, was taken into custody by deputies as he was attempting to leave the area.

The adult female victim was transported to a hospital for treatment of injuries described as serious but non-life-threatening.

Maness was held without bond at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center.