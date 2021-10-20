Norman Preston Washington, 1949-2021

Norman Preston Washington, Jr., 71, went home to be with his Lord on Sunday, October 10, 2021, at his residence in Haymarket, Virginia.

He was born on October 27, 1949 in Middleburg, Virginia to L. Gertrude Page Washington and the late Norman Preston Washington, Sr.

Norman was educated in the Loudoun County Public School System, attending Douglass Elementary and Douglass High School and graduated from Loudoun County High School in 1968.He enjoyed sports and played football and basketball at both Douglass and Loudoun County High Schools.

In 1969, Norman volunteered and served in the United States Air Force.There he was trained and certified as a communication specialist and reached the rank of Sargent.His service in the military included a tour in South Korea.

Norman was a very talented musician.He began playing the trumpet at age 10.He competed and won an award for best instrumental in a local James Bland Music Contest while attending Douglass Elementary School, playing tune entitled “Cherry Pink and Apple Blossom White”.For four years, Norman played in the Douglass High School Marching Band.He read sheet music as well as playing by ear.He could be heard around the house playing along with the James Brown horn section on songs such as “I Got the Feeling”, “Cold Sweat” and Papa’s Got a Brand New Bag”.

He is survived by his mother, L. Gertrude P. Washington; brothers, Wayne E. Washington (Denise) and Darrell P. Washington (Sarah); nephew, Shannon C. Washington (Marcella); nieces, Tennille D. Washington and Alexandra P. Washington; aunts, Mary W. Bushrod, Laura W. Lansdowne, Amanda Lyles and Elaine Smallwood; uncle, Charles Smallwood and a host of great-nieces and nephews and many extended family members and friends.

Norman was a kind and generous person who would do anything for his family and friends and he will be missed by all who knew him.

Funeral services were held 10:00 am, Monday, October 10, 2021, at Mt. Zion Community Cemetery, 200 Old Waterford Road, NW, Leesburg, VA 20176.

Lyles Funeral Service