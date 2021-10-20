Schaufeld Honored by NOVA Community Foundation

Karen Schaufeld has been named Community Foundation for Northern Virginia’s 2021 Community Leadership Honoree.

The award is given each year to an individual who is a demonstrated leader with a long history of commitment to supporting the Northern Virginia region through volunteer and community service and charitable giving.

Schaufeld is the president and founder of100WomenStrong, a group of concerned philanthropists seeking to strategically invest in organizations and programs that enrich the lives of Loudoun County residents.

“Karen is a strategic and highly effective advocate for the needs of Northern Virginia.Her passion is clearly contagious on behalf of the entire region,” said Foundation President and CEO Eileen Ellsworth.

“It means so much for me to win this award because I have observed other leaders, people I admire receiving the award. It’s never just me. There’s just a whole bunch of people doing a whole lot of great work,” Schaufeld stated. “I see a problem and feel like I have to do something about it. It’s like can I actually do something with my time and my resources. Can I actually be affective”?

The award was presented during Community Foundation’s 2021 Raise the Region gala Oct. 8.