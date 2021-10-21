Application Period Opens for Community Development Block Grants

Loudoun County has opened the application process for the Community Development Block Grant program. The competitive grant program provides funding for local projects that address a variety of housing, public service and community development needs.

Eligible applicants include local nonprofit organizations and government entities in Loudoun County or serving Loudoun County residents. Proposed projects should address the goals of the program which include providing affordable housing opportunities, revitalizing neighborhoods, renovating substandard housing, providing public services and expanding economic development opportunities, primarily for persons of low- and moderate-income households.

As part of the grant process, the Family Services Advisory Board will conduct a virtual public hearing at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 18 to gather input on addressing housing and community development needs. Information on watching and participating are at loudoun.gov/remoteparticipation.

Applications are available online at loudoun.gov/CDBG or by contacting CDBG Program Assistant Courtenay Belchik at 703-771-5731 or courtenay.belchik@loudoun.gov. Applications are due no later than 2 p.m., Friday, Nov. 5.