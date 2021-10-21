Letter: Tamberley Cummins, Leesburg
Editor: As a mid-level medical provider, I strongly believe that everyone in Virginia should have the ability to access quality healthcare. This is why I am supporting Wendy Gooditis for reelection to the House of Delegates.
In Richmond, Wendy helped expand Medicaid to over 550,000 Virginians who previously could not afford access to healthcare, including mental health care and dental coverage. Her opponent Nick Clemente has stated that, if elected, he would repeal the Medicaid expansion and take healthcare away from hundreds of thousands of families in Virginia.
An additional barrier to accessing healthcare is the high price of prescription drugs. In the House of Delegates, Wendy championed legislation to make prescription drug pricing more transparent, and cap the price of insulin at $50 for hundreds of thousands of Virginians because no one should have to choose between accessing life-saving medicine and providing food and shelter for their family.
Wendy has also been a champion for women’s healthcare, expanding access to midwifery services, and committing to fighting for a women’s right to choose – while her opponent wants to take away women’s access to services by defunding Planned Parenthood.
Lastly, for Wendy this issue is personal. During her 2017 campaign, she lost her brother to mental illness after he couldn’t get the health care that he needed. She’s fighting to make sure that no other family has to go through that.
Nick Clemente’s experiences are rooted in a life of wealth and privilege. He has no practical knowledge of the hardships many individuals face concerning their access to healthcare. This is why I am voting for Wendy Gooditis, a proven advocate for quality healthcare for all Virginians.
Tamberley Cummins, Leesburg
3 thoughts on “Letter: Tamberley Cummins, Leesburg”
Given the largest group requiring medical care is LCPS and Loudoun government employees why not require generic drugs to be the choice over branded medicines to lower costs yet provide substantially equal support? Isn’t that an easy way to lower pharmaceutical costs yet it is not the case today to the tune of millions of tax dollars wasted! Since the hospitals pay no property taxes (not even the 28% allowed by statute for police and fire protection) yet have some of the highest revenue streams in the county why not ask them to do more for the indigent and near indigent populations of Loudoun? I realize the letter is just an expressed desire to push for your preferred candidate two weeks before an election but in order for serious issues to get resolved we need candidates to bring to the public attention REAL solutions not political rhetoric. Haven’t we had enough of that living next to DC? 🙂
Access to quality healthcare is another reason I support Wendy Gooditis. Without it, violence & civil disturbances are more likely. Fortunately, Loudoun County is a relatively safe place to live. But think what could happen if folks lose their healthcare coverage. Mental-health issues would go unaddressed. Crime could increase. Plain & simple, it’s just bad policy. Please vote Loudoun!
Does the (D) candidate support abortion up to the very last minute of pregnancy?
Yes or No