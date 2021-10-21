Letter: Tamberley Cummins, Leesburg

Editor: As a mid-level medical provider, I strongly believe that everyone in Virginia should have the ability to access quality healthcare. This is why I am supporting Wendy Gooditis for reelection to the House of Delegates.

In Richmond, Wendy helped expand Medicaid to over 550,000 Virginians who previously could not afford access to healthcare, including mental health care and dental coverage. Her opponent Nick Clemente has stated that, if elected, he would repeal the Medicaid expansion and take healthcare away from hundreds of thousands of families in Virginia.

An additional barrier to accessing healthcare is the high price of prescription drugs. In the House of Delegates, Wendy championed legislation to make prescription drug pricing more transparent, and cap the price of insulin at $50 for hundreds of thousands of Virginians because no one should have to choose between accessing life-saving medicine and providing food and shelter for their family.

Wendy has also been a champion for women’s healthcare, expanding access to midwifery services, and committing to fighting for a women’s right to choose – while her opponent wants to take away women’s access to services by defunding Planned Parenthood.

Lastly, for Wendy this issue is personal. During her 2017 campaign, she lost her brother to mental illness after he couldn’t get the health care that he needed. She’s fighting to make sure that no other family has to go through that.

Nick Clemente’s experiences are rooted in a life of wealth and privilege. He has no practical knowledge of the hardships many individuals face concerning their access to healthcare. This is why I am voting for Wendy Gooditis, a proven advocate for quality healthcare for all Virginians.

Tamberley Cummins, Leesburg